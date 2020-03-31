Silver Lake native's sister pleads: Take COVID-19 seriously

Eric Goodman has always been the life of the party for his family.

"He's just a fun guy," his sister Anya Ansley said. "His nickname in high school - he's gonna kill me when he watches this later! - was Goofy!"

Anya says her brother also is smart, a longtime train buff who found a career with BNSF Railroad.

Knowing a big brother full of life is why it's so hard to believe the former Silver Lake High School cross country runner, a husband and father of two sons, is now living life sedated and on a ventilator.

Anya says it started a little over two weeks ago. Eric woke up not feeling right, and had a fever. He tested positive for COVID-19, spent a few days at the hospital, then went home to recover.

But a few days later, he woke up and couldn't breath. His wife and younger son rushed him to the hospital near their home in Shawnee.

"They had to just drop him off at the front door because they weren't allowed in," Anya said. "They immediately, sedated him, intubated him and put him on a ventilator. That has been 10 days ago. My sister-in-law hasn't spoken to him, had a conversation with him, in 10 days. My nephews haven't talked to their dad in 10 days."

It all gets to the heart of why the family wants to share Eric's story.

"I want people to understand that he was a healthy, 43-year-old, active guy who is literally fighting for his life," Anya said. "It's not an older person in a nursing home; it's not somebody who is immunosuppressed; just a healthy middle-aged man - and that that's why it's so important that we follow the directives of our government, we follow the directives of the CDC, and stay home and do our part to stop the spread - so it's not your loved one you see in the hospital like we do."

Eric has pneumonia in both of his lungs. The hospital has allowed Eric's wife two brief visits. The good news is doctors say he should recover. They just don't know how long it will take.

"They've told us it's a marathon not a sprint. I just wish I knew what mile marker we were at," Anya said.

When Eric does cross that finish line to recovery, Anya, who now lives in Arkansas, knows what she'll say to him.

"I love him, and I'm really thankful for him," she said.