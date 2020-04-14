Silver Lake native says faith, family aided recovery from COVID-19

Eric Goodman admits he became emotional as his gaze traveled down his street in Shawnee, taking in the neighbors who gathered at the edges of their lawns, cheering, singing, and praying.

"I'm amazed at the outpouring of support," he said of Saturday's welcome. "It was an emotionally overwhelming event. I haven't cried like that in a long time."

It's a homecoming even the 43-year-old Silver Lake native wasn't sure would happen.

A month ago, Eric returned from a work convention in Atlanta tired, and with a fever. He spent a few days in the hospital, but a test for COVID-19 was inconclusive. Two days after coming home from the initial hospital stay, March 22nd, he woke up with an uncontrollable cough

"It felt like somebody was standing on my chest," he said, adding he couldn't catch his breath.

His wife and younger son dropped him at the hospital doors, prohibited from going inside due to coronavirus restrictions. This time, the test was positive.

"From the time I showed up at the hospital to the time they had me under was 28 minutes. They didn't waste any time because my oxygen was in the 60s," he said.

Eric spent 13 days, sedated on a ventilator. His wife was allowed only a couple short visits, suited up in full protective gear. April 4th, he woke up, and last week, spent just a few days at a rehab hospital.

"I've had to learn to walk again," he said. "The first couple days I couldn't walk without assistance. I had to use a walker, just doing basic tasks was difficult."

By Saturday, he walked out the doors to his waiting wife, who took him home to all those neighbors, plus his parents and two sons.

"I don't think I ever hugged my mother as long and as tight as I hugged her that time - the same with my father," he said.

The celebration also included hymns and prayers.

"(My faith) is what got me through this," he said.

Early on, he said, the 23rd Psalm would comfort him: Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.

As recovery continued, he said, Isaiah 40 became his mantra: They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

Strong in faith, with his body growing stronger each day, he says he's also strong in this conviction in letting people know to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"I want (people) to understand (coronavirus) can take a perfectly healthy individual such as myself - and it took me almost to the point of not coming back," he said. "I know people are tired of being quarantined. I know people are tired of being stuck in the house with their family and all that, but I don't think you want to go out and risk it. You don't want this. You do not want this at all."