Silver Lake baseball coach retires after 30 seasons

After three decades and more than 600 games, Silver Lake baseball coach Alan Cunningham has announced his retirement.

Cunningham posted the news on the team's Facebook page on the day after what would've been the 2020 season opening doubleheader. The season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The loss of this spring season hurts, for sure, but I've had a long stint," Cunningham wrote. "The people that I feel for are all of the kids, especially the seniors, that were looking forward to a spring activity. One-fourth of their high school career has been wiped out."

A 1978 graduate of Silver Lake himself, Cunningham taught for the Eagles for 36 years.

"I'll certainly miss the involvement in the school community. It's the life-blood of our town," Cunningham wrote. "Best of luck to everyone enduring 2020 and remaining healthy. One last time, 'Here we go, Lake!'