Silver Lake School District delivers students' chromebooks

The Silver Lake School District is working on keeping their students' education going through the end of the year.

Thursday, they began taking students' items back to their homes with the district's buses. The buses made several stops along their routes that parents were asked to visit and retrieve their items.

Every student has a Chromebook that the district plans to use to continue classes with until the summer.

"We want to provide as much opportunity for the students to keep their skillsets sharp and for them to interact with teachers and continue building relationships,” Superintendent Tim Hallacy said. “We want to continue that to the end of the year, so they are as prepared as possible for the summer and for school next year."

Hallacy said many parents and teachers showed up to volunteer and help deliver the supplies.