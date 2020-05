Area schools continue their salutes to seniors!

Silver lake high school turned on the lights at CJ Hamilton field and the rest of the school complex Friday night.

They shone for 53 minutes, to honor the 53 members of their graduating class.

These "Be the Light" celebrations are taking place on Friday nights this month at schools around the area.

Seaman High School set its scoreboard to the time 20:20, with the score at 20 to 20.