Silent, Peaceful protest in Manhattan, becomes vocal, remains peaceful

A crowd estimated to be more than two thousand people gathered in Manhattan’s Triangle Park at the northwest edge of Aggieville in what was titled ‘Silent, Peaceful protest.’

“Let’s go ahead and show the people in those big cities how it’s supposed to be done. I know you might not know everybody in your town, but you can love people, regardless of whether you like them or have things in common or not.” co-organizer, Teresa Parks says.

"I hope it says to them, 'We can do this and not have conflict.' We can have the conversation, we can have a protest and not have conflict. And then again, we need to continue the conversation. I really like that I want it to become a movement, not repeated protests." Riley County Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup says.

While the crowd may not have remained silent, they did remain peaceful…starting the protest off with remarks from both organizers and Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis Butler.

“Normally, when I have something that I think is important to say, I write it down because I don’t want to miss anything. As I attempted to write down remarks for tonight, I couldn’t finish it because it just didn’t feel like it was something that you would know is heartfelt from me, that I was just reading from a script, so I stopped. So I’m out here winging it.” Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis Butler says.

Following the remarks and a prayer, the group was then led down the eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue to Juliette Avenue by members of RCPD, while other RCPD members walked within the crowd.

“These police officers, that are here tonight, they are here for you, they are here to protect you and this community. I wish you could know them, the way that I know them. I wish you could know them as human beings, who are doing a job, not because it’s always fun or thankful, because they have that same heart of service I have.” Butler says.

The crowd filled both eastbound lanes for more than four blocks, before making a U-turn and proceeding back to Triangle Park for closing thoughts from the organizers.

“I came for peace and justice…to get…as a starter…and it turned out…wow…that’s all I can say is wow.” co-organizer, Jaynae Cole says.

Organizers had voter registration available at Tuesday's protest, so those who are not registered will be able to vote for leaders in the next election. There will be another peaceful protest in Manhattan City Park, Wednesday at 5:30 pm, organizers are asking for everyone to wear all black.