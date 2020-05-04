Signs point to new ALDI moving forward in North Topeka

Signs point to a new ALDI store being a step closer to reality in North Topeka.

As 13 NEWS reported previously, ALDI bought three and a half acres of land along Hwy. 24 back in November 2018. However, they've never put a timeline on their plans.

Now, fencing is up around the lot at 2320 NW Clay, not far from the Dillons off NW Rochester Rd. The fence displays banners for Crossland Construction, a company based in Columbus, Kan.

City of Topeka records show ALDI was granted a building permit for the site April 23rd. According to the records, the company initiated the process March 19th.

This would be the third ALDI location in Topeka.

