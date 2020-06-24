Sign shootings being investigated in Pottawatomie Co.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a string of road sign shootings.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Deputies say they received reports of an ATV driving around shooting on June 20 shortly before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival the deputies say they found several road signs which had been shot on Antelope Run Rd., Bigelow Rd., Wilson Creek Rd., Shady Lane, McKimmons Rd., Pleasant Run Rd. and Myers Valley Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Department the ATV is black with a cab and bed.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is asking for the public’s help in to identify those responsible and to contact them at 785-457-3353.

Tips can also be left online.

