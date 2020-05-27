Shunga Trail update: Day 2

Tuesday, May 26, a section of the Shunga Trail washed away due to erosion and recent rain fall.

A 40-foot tree fell into the creek beside the trail and washed away much of the surrounding land.

City crews took down part of the trail where the soil was being washed away by the creek and are currently making plans for repairs.

Wednesday, May 26, city workers said that they will contract someone to remove the rest of the trees and debris from the creek.

The City of Topeka is responsible for the creek, if issues are noticed along the trail the City of Topeka should be contacted to fix the situation. They can be reached on the website and a notification to officials can be made via See Click Fix or by phone at 785-368-3111.

