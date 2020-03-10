Showers tonight, warmer Wednesday

Warmer temperatures will return for the next couple of days, along with additional rain chances.

The first chance will arrive tonight with scattered showers expected. Not everyone will get rain with this setup, and the heaviest of the rain will likely remain south of I-70.

Any showers will be out of the area by the morning commute tomorrow, so expect dry conditions during the day.

There could be some patchy areas of fog to start the day, so some areas of reduced visibility will be possible for the morning drive.

Temperatures will start out near 40 degrees with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Thursday morning, so it could be a wet commute in some areas. Rain should move to the east by Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s again.

Another storm system will bring widespread rain Saturday morning. It will be cold enough for some wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain, but the chance of accumulation appears low at this time.

The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.