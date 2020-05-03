Showers and storms likely Monday

Get ready for some wet weather on Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day.

A few of the stronger storms could produce some isolated hail, but the higher chance of severe weather will likely remain southeast of I-35 by the afternoon and evening.

It will be much cooler with the clouds and rain with temperatures expected to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s during the afternoon.

We will begin to dry out Monday night as skies clear.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday when some scattered showers will be possible. Severe weather is not expected with this next round of moisture.

We will enter a period of some cooler weather from Thursday through the start of next week with high temperatures likely remaining in the 60s.

This should keep the chances of severe weather low, so it looks like a quiet start to the month of May.