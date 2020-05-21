Showers and storms likely Friday

A few showers will linger across the area through the evening. Later tonight, a complex of thunderstorms from western Kansas will eventually make its way into the area.

This will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Friday morning, so be prepared for a wet start to the day. This first round of storms will begin to clear out, leaving us with some dry hours by the afternoon.

We will have to watch the late afternoon for the development of another round of some thunderstorms. If storms manage to redevelop, then they could be severe with a threat of hail and gusty winds. There is low confidence in this potential, but it will be something to watch for.

High temperatures Friday will reach the mid 70s. We will likely make it into the 80s for the weekend with much higher humidity. The heat index will range from 85 to 90 degrees during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with the mugginess.

Saturday should be dry for most of the day as we will be in between the active areas of weather. We will be watching central Kansas for the possibility of some storms by Saturday evening. If storms manage to develop, they could move into parts of northeast Kansas with a risk of severe weather. This is not a guarantee yet as storms may not develop at all due to a capping of warmer air higher in the atmosphere.

We may get away with several dry hours on Sunday too, but watch for some storms to develop during the afternoon. The higher chance for storms on Sunday will arrive by the evening along a cold front for the northwest part of our area with those storms spreading farther southeast Sunday night. Some strong or severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Periodic showers and storms will continue throughout most of next week. It will not rain all day, but the chance will be there as a system remains stalled out over the central US.