Showers Monday into Tuesday morning

An active weather pattern will develop for the week ahead with rain chances every day and possibly some severe storms later this week.

Our first chance of rain will arrive tomorrow with a few showers possible throughout the day. There will not be any thunderstorms with this activity, so there is no risk of any severe weather.

Temperatures will start out chilly in the morning with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s with the clouds and rain in the area.

Showers will continue Monday night before ending Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the 50s Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies.

Much warmer weather is expected to return Wednesday as a warm front surges north across Kansas. This will bring much higher humidity to the area too as temperatures return to the 70s.

A few showers and storms are expected throughout the day Wednesday. Then some additional storms will develop during the afternoon and evening to our west in central Kansas.

These storms will move northeast and could move into our area Wednesday evening with a possibility for severe weather.

Very large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible with storms that develop Wednesday evening. There is still some uncertainty on if the severe threat will make it into our area, so be sure to check back for updated forecasts.

More rounds of storms are expected Thursday and Friday with the possibility of severe weather again. By the end of week, rainfall amounts will likely range from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.