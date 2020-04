Riley County Police responded to multiple calls of a single gunshot fired around 4:20 Friday evening.

The shot was heard in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue, near the Aggieville area.

Officers took one suspect into custody in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Ratone Street.

Through the initial investigation officers determined no one was injured in the incident.

More information will be published as it becomes available.