Shoppers turn to grocery stores for Mother's Day gifts

Due to Covid-19 and the remaining restrictions with the stay at home order, many large retailers are closed.

Because some of mom's favorite stores could be closed, many shoppers had to turn to essential businesses.

"I'm not as quite as last minute as you might think, I do have some things already purchased. But I'm getting flowers and you want to do that the day before so I'm getting ready for Mother’s Day"

Many people like Todd Blackenton turned to the floral shop at grocery stores because traditional flower shops are still not open.

"I did a little bit of online shopping and then I did a little bit of local shopping yesterday in town and then now I'm coming here locoally for flowers"

Todd wasn't the only one. One Hyvee employee siad they have filled over 250 orders for floral arrangements each day this week, a new record even for the holiday.

This Mother's Day is among many special days that'll be celebrated at a distance.

“It'll be interesting to see just how people celebrate it. Mothers day isn't the only thing we have birthdays, and graduations. We've had two birthdays at my house since this all started so we have to make the best given the circumstances”

