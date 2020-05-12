Shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Topeka Police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday that left a man with serious injuries.

TPD says the man showed up at a local hospital just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. His injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred somewhere in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr.

TPD continued investigating what led to the shooting, and developing leads on potential suspects.

Anyone with information should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.