Shipping containers transformed into affordable homes for veterans in Nevada

Las Vegas city officials joined one activist Monday to welcome a new community of homes made from re-purposed shipping containers.

New community in Las Vegas features neighborhood of homes made out of shipping containers for those in need. (Source: CNN)

Arnold Stalk’s organization converts containers into affordable homes geared toward veterans and others in need.

Each one has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The smaller containers are about 1,300 hundred square feet and cost $27,000 to renovate. The 2,500 hundred square feet containers cost $37,000 to renovate.

Stalk says these converted containers can be mass produced to help solve a bigger problem.

“The only way to solve a homeless problem is to build homes. I’d love to find a developer that has some guts out there to take a chance and really put a community like this together,” Stalk said.

The new area of container homes is called Share Village #2.

Copyright 2020 KSNV via CNN. All rights reserved.