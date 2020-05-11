Shipment of 100,000 surgical masks donated from Taiwan arrives in Kansas

A shipment of 100,000 surgical masks donated by the east Asian nation of Taiwan arrived in Kansas Monday.

The donation, made in support of medical workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, is possible through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, which represents Taiwan's interest in the region.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will soon distribute the donated masks to hospitals and healthcare facilities, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office says.

“We wish to tell Kansans that Taiwan is together with them in this pandemic,” Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director General Jerry Chang says. “By sharing these much needed supplies, we’d like to express our appreciation for medical professionals’ great contributions. At the same time, we are demonstrating our full support for Governor Laura Kelly’s ‘Ad Astra Plan’ to reopen the state."

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office says, with a population of 23 million people, "(the country's) incidence rate per capita and (COVID-19) fatality rate are among the lowest in the world."

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, (R-Kan.), announced last week that the shipment of masks were expected this week.

The move comes as Taiwan seeks to be included in the upcoming World Health Assembly, the Associated Press reports.

Moran, who requested the masks, has been supportive of including Taiwan.

He thanked the country’s President Tsai Ing-wen in a statement, saying it is “another great reminder that we are all in this together.”