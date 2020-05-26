Sheriff's deputies arrest man on firearms, drug counts

A 31-year-old Topeka man is behind bars Tuesday after his arrest in connection with firearms and drug offenses.

The arrested man is identified as Christopher T. Parkhurst, 31, of Topeka,

According to Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, Parkurst's arrest came after a traffic stop, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of S.E. Cedarwood Drive.

Through an investigation at the scene, Stallbaumer said, the driver, who was identified as Parkhurst, 31, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail in connection with: felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license; and driving without insurance.

