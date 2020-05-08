Sheriff's Office Offender Compliance Task Force arrests eight offenders

Eight registered offenders were arrested Thursday following a sweep by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office Offender Compliance Task Force.

The Offender Compliance Task Force was implemented by Sheriff Brian Hill to conduct follow-ups on non-compliant offenders and is comprised of members of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Fire Department. So far, they have conducted 118 compliance checks and made eight arrests.

On Thursday, Harold McGee, a violent offender, Joshua Baker, Lashad Hill, Livia Banuelos, Jerome Kelly and Aaron Larson, all drug offenders, and Austin Detimore, a sex offender, were all arrested for failure to comply with registration. Steven Bouton was also arrested on a warrant following a compliance check.