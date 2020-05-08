Pottawatomie County Sheriff identifies man killed in construction accident

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff has identified the man that was killed in construction accident outside of Rock Creek Junior and Senior High School.

The accident was reported around 8 a.m. as crews were working on a new baseball diamond just south of the school, located about 14 miles northwest of Wamego at 9355 Flush Road.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said Matthew Becker, 45, of rural Manhattan fell into a hole that was approximately 12 feet deep. Jager said the hole was being dug for a light pole at the ball field.

Crews from multiple agencies in the area, including the Manhattan Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The Becker was pronounced dead at that location.

Rock Creek Unified School District 323 approved construction of the new baseball diamond at the school in December 2019.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the project was set to be completed by the spring baseball season.

