Shawnee Heights superintendent apologizes for his comments during alcohol education speech

Shawnee Heights Superintendent, Dr. Martin Stessman, was required by the school board to speak to students on alcohol education following his DUI last April.

The teaching moment on Wednesday was received with mixed reaction when Stessman discussed the role alcohol plays in sexual assault.

Many said it wasn't the overall message they had a problem with, but rather the way a portion of it was directed at only the girls in the room.

Stessman attempted to approach students on a personal level, as he spoke about the dangers of alcohol.

Criticism came when he singled out the female students, to discuss the role alcohol has in sexual assault.

Stessman said, "What will impair you to the point where you'll be vulnerable is already in your drink. You ordered it, you paid for it and you're willingly consuming it ladies. You will put yourself in a situation where you could be at risk. Ladies, you can't drink with men, don't try."

His comments sparked heated reaction from the community on social media.

Taryn Walter said, "You might've owned your actions about getting arrested, but you turned this 'apology' into a shaming speech for women who drink around men."

Another comment read, "His heart was definitely in the right place. I do however believe he could have left out certain portions of the speech regarding girls drinking with men, consumption of the alcohol and so forth. The reason being is that we are sending a message that it's the women who need to fix the men and their behavior."

The Northeast Kansas YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment also voiced their concern.

"The message was sort of like if you drink, ladies with boys and men, you're kind of asking for it and if you're boys, we just left you out of this conversation like you don't even have a role in this particular issue," said Program Director, Michelle McCormick. "So, that's what's problematic about it, and so I can understand why people might have had a strong reaction to that part of his speech."

She also said this way of thinking lets the perpetrator off the hook.

"It does not help us when we, in our culture and in our community, don't put the responsibility on the correct person," said McCormick.

Not all social media reaction was negative though.

One student said, "I realize there are problems within the speech, but as a student I would rather have a speech I can learn from, from the heart, rather than one written and recited."

Others even complimented Stessman on his willingness to talk about personal life events in front of the student body.

Stessman declined to go on-camera, but did release a statement Friday formally apologizing. He said, "I was coming at that from the perspective of a protective father. That's the message I would tell my daughters."

He also said, "I understand how these comments coming from a person in a position of authority were inappropriate. Never in any situation should blame be placed on the victim."