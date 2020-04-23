Shawnee Heights HS honors seniors

Shawnee Heights High School teachers honored their seniors in a special way.

The students were invited to drive through the school parking lot Thursday afternoon to have their graduation caps and gowns placed in their trunks.

Their teachers were on hand, too. They showed love from afar, standing near their vehicles with signs telling them they miss them, and urging them to "go make history!"

The T-Bird's May 17th graduation ceremony is postponed until August 2nd. Commencement for Seaman and Washburn Rural will take place in separate ceremonies that date at Stormont Vail Events Center.