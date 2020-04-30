Shawnee County treasurer reopens services

The Shawnee County treasurer is making a small step in restoring services.

Their annex on Southwest 17th off Wanamaker will reopen Monday by appointment only.

You can book an appointment at SNCO.us.

People will be required to wear a fask mask...

The Shawnee County Courthouse Tax and Motor Vehicle offices remain closed until further notice....

A reminder, second half property taxes are due May 10th. Under State Law, you'll need to make those payments by mail, online or using the drop box at the courthouse parking lot.

