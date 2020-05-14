Shawnee County to move to Phase 2 with restrictions

Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team has officially announced that the county will move to Phase 2 of Governor Laura Kelly’s Plan.

The new restrictions will go into effect at midnight, Monday, May 18, if Gov. Kelly says the state will move into Phase 2 of her plan.

One of the more strict guidelines if the state moves forward is restrictions on mass gatherings will remain at 10 people.

Other local restrictions are still being discussed and will be announced in a local health order after Governor Kelly makes announcements regarding the next phase for Kansas.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says that the ratio of positive COVID-19 test to negative ones have gone down. However, hospitals have begun testing asymptomatic people.

Shawnee County is seeing a lower impact on the older population than other areas in the state. Pezzino says this is largely because we have not yet seen large outbreaks in nursing homes.

Pezzino notes that the county has seen an increase of noncompliance among the public and this is largely due to distrust of government actions.

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will continue to monitor the progress of the community reopening and will continue to provide information to the Shawnee County Recovery Task Force and residents.

