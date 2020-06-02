Shawnee County to evaluate June 8 "Phase 3" move on Thursday

Two weeks ago, Shawnee County saw its highest single-week COVID-19 case count yet.

Last week, the county saw 40 news cases: the third highest weekly number of cases ever recorded.

“So not as bad as the week before, but certainly not where I'd like the case count to be,” health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said. “The cases are still a level higher than I would like to see it.”

Now, Dr. Pezzino and county health officials face a decision: whether or not to move to Phase Three of the reopening plan this coming Monday.

"It's still only Tuesday so we have a couple days to go and we will examine all our data,” Pezzino said.

Dr. Pezzino says despite the recent rising trend in cases, he's hopeful that the county will be able to lift at least some of the current restrictions in place.

"But there will be some restrictions,” he said. “We are doing what we said we would do. We are moving steadily and at a deliberate pace towards reopening our community in a way that can also give people some sense of security that if they do indeed decide to go out, there are enough measures in place to keep them as safe as they could possibly be at this stage of our situation, our pandemic."

