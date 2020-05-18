Shawnee County starts testing barley straw bales to prevent blue-green algae

Shawnee County is to start testing the use of barley straw as a blue-green algae preventative treatment.

Three Shawnee County Parks and Recreation waterways are now part of a small Kansas Department Health and Environment pilot test to see if barley straw can prevent the formation of blue-green algae blooms in Kansas lakes.

KDHE officials will be on hand Monday, May 18, to help the Parks and Recreation staff in placing the barley straw bales at Lake Shawnee, Central Park Pond and Doran Rock Garden Pond in Gage Park. The bales will be placed in the cove area just south of the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove.

Samples of the water quality will be gathered before the installation of the bales. There will be seven straw bales on every acre. KDHE will then collect data and resample the water at three-to-four week intervals until October.

According to Rutgers University, barley straw can help prevent blue-green algae blooms although it does not kill existing algae.

Lake Shawnee has been downgraded to a blue-green algae watch since the warning was issued following an early bloom of the algae in spring.

Blooms usually occur due to introduction of nutrients including nitrogen and phosphorus. These nutrients are commonly found in fertilizer and goose and other animal droppings.

