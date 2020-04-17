Shawnee County looks at steps to open businesses, cautions larger events could still be cancelled

The Shawnee County Health Officer confirms at least one health care worker has died from the Coronavirus.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino’s update comes as they also talk about preparing to look at opening the county back up in the coming month so people can get back to work.

Shawnee County has formed a team to start looking at what businesses and events can be relaunched.

They stressed that any plans they come up with will not be in place until after the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted which is set for May 3rd.

“We may decide to still have a limit in place but larger than the current limit and then two weeks later even larger than the first time that we lift that. But, that's the direction where we will go where we will all go towards a direction of fewer and fewer restrictions," said Pezzino.

He said any larger events are still questionable at this time, but they plan on releasing some plans a week from today.

Restaurants, hair salons, churches will be some of the businesses they will look at to see what educational tools would be needed before they are allowed to open.

Larger events this summer like the Heartland Stampede, firework shows and like large activities are all still questionable at this time.