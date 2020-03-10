Shawnee Co. Health Department launches online resource for Coronavirus information

This morning at the Shawnee County Commission Meeting, the Health Department discussed their new online resource to answer the public’s health concerns.

As more cases of Covid-19 are confirmed in the U.S, more misinformation is being put out to the public.

The Shawnee County Health Department is launching a website to give everyone locally, the right information.

"We have information graphics on there to help you get prepared and to know what you need to do at home, personal hygiene and then we have links to the Kansas department of health and environment about covid 19, we have links to the world health organization and to the center for disease control and prevention," said Linda Ochs with the Health Department.

One of the biggest pieces of misinformation out there is that surgical masks will protect you from the virus.

"Masks work best on the person who is symptomatic so if you put a mask on someone who is coughing it can help decrease the spread but studies have shown that it does not protect healthy people."

Linda Ochs recommends ditching the masks and buying traditional cleaning and disinfecting products to protect yourself instead.

"Any Clorox or bleach wipes will work, soap and water, good ol' soap and water works very well, IT kills this virus. Also with hand sanitizers, anything with at least 60% alcohol will kill this virus."

You can find out more information by visiting the health department's landing page. https://www.snco.us/hd/