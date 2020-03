The Shawnee County Health Department announced in a press conference today that there are three positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the County. Two of the patients are currently at Stormont Vail Health, and one is staying at St. Francis.

The patient at St. Francis is a man in his 70s who has no history of travel; the two Stormont Vail cases are men, a 23-year-old and a 70-year-old. They had both recently traveled.

There are 20 cases still pending in the county.