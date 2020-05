The Shawnee County Health Department has announced they will be following Governor Kelly’s plan for Phase 2 except for some minor changes.

Under the new Phase 2 guidelines Shawnee County residents may be able to begin in-person classes with groups of 15 or less at a time. Locker rooms are to remain closed except for restroom facilities. Lastly, the use of playgrounds is highly discouraged.

The new phase will go into effect Friday, May 22, at midnight.