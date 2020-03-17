Traffic stop results in seizure of 176 lbs. of marijuana

A deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop around Tuesday morning that resulted in the seizure of 176 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana has an approximate value of $224,000.

The traffic stop was conducted around 9:07 Tuesday morning near SW Wanamaker Road. Keith Hackworth, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.