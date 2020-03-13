Shawnee County Schools to be suspended

The Shawnee Co. Health Department has ordered all schools to suspend classes.

According to a release from the health department, schools will be closed for two weeks.

They have also ordered the cancellation of extracurricular activities.

“Early action to slow the spread of COVID-19 is a proactive approach to help keep staff, students, and the entire Topeka and Shawnee County community healthy.”

The health department says schools are the ideal environment for the virus to spread.

“A large number of new infections within a short window of time (initiated by students and faculty unknowingly infected during their travels) could result from this situation and would potentially cause a large increase of cases in our community and put a strain on the ability of our public health and healthcare infrastructure to respond adequately,” they said in a news release.

The health department will be holding a news conference at 5:30pm. We will stream it on our website and on WIBW.com

News release:

Due to the current, fast spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and concerns regarding the high number of students and staff returning from international and domestic trips where COVID-19 transmission has been detected, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, has ordered that all Shawnee County School Districts suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks (which is the estimated maximum incubation period for the virus), starting on Monday, March 16, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Early action to slow the spread of COVID-19 is a proactive approach to help keep staff, students, and the entire Topeka and Shawnee County community healthy. Schools can remain open and staff can report to school as needed.

Schools represent an ideal environment for virus transmission due to the close contact of students and staff for prolonged periods of time. A large number of new infections within a short window of time (initiated by students and faculty unknowingly infected during their travels) could result from this situation and would potentially cause a large increase of cases in our community and put a strain on the ability of our public health and healthcare infrastructure to respond adequately.