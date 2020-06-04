New Aqua Jump classes being offered by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation

Underwater trampolines will become a new feature in the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Aqua Jump class says a report from the department.

The report states that Sharlie Peterson, aquatic fitness instructor, and her team will offer five classes at three aquatic facilities over the summer. Aqua Jump is a new class featuring underwater trampolines that only a few places in the nation offer according to the Parks Department.

The Aqua Jam, Aqua HIIT, H2o GO, Aqua Boot Camp and Aqua Jump classes will be offered at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, Midwest Health Aquatic Center and Hillcrest Pool, says the Department. However, they do warn that not all classes will be offered at all locations.

The Parks Department says that the H2o GO class is a one hour class of cardio to keep heart rates up and burn calories and body fat. The Aqua Jam class is a cardio, kickboxing and dance fusion set to music. Aqua HIIT is a high intensity strength focused class that can be taken at any level with modifications. The Aqua Boot Camp is described as an advanced class that uses the entire pool and combines cardio and strength training.

Aqua Jump features underwater trampoline fitness which burns as much as twice the amount of calories as a 2-hour walking workout on land, says Peterson. She says that the resistance of the water and the bounce intensity from the trampoline create a workout that is easier on the joints and burns more calories.

For a schedule and list of facilities offering the classes visit the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department website.

