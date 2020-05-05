Shawnee County Parks + Recreation releases tentative opening dates

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation are making plans to open their facilities, tentatively, saying they could change if there are new orders by health and state officials.

According to a release, they must abide by the mass gathering limits that were laid out as part of the reopening phased plans.

Already open:

- Parks and Trails

- Dog Park

- Sport courts – tennis, pickle ball, basketball

- Skate Parks

- Golf Courses

Opening May 18th:

- Parks, Trails, Dog Parks

- Community Centers/Wellness Centers (with reduced hours)

- Playgrounds

- Restrooms

- Individual team sports practices

- Old Prairie Town park, buildings, tours

- Mini-Train and Carousel (open May 26)

- Splash Pads (May 26)

- Sport courts

- Rental facilities including shelters, weddings, receptions with 30 or fewer people

Opening June 1st

- Parks, Trails, Dog Parks

- Mini-Train and Carousel (open May 26)

- Swim Lessons (June 6)

- Swimming pools (Open June 15: Aquatic centers and pools will be opened in a tiered fashion. Some facilities may not be opened.)

- Summer Camps (June 15: Summer Camps will open but there will be no field trips in 2020)

- Sports Leagues/Tournaments (June 15: Sports leagues and tournaments subject to mass gathering restrictions)

- Community Centers/Wellness Centers

- Old Prairie Town park and buildings

- Sport courts

- Recreation programs (phased in)

- Weddings/Receptions with no more than 90 people

Parks + Rec says they will also set cleaning/sanitizing protocols as they move forward.

“We are releasing this tentative schedule to help parents who count on our summer camps as a form of daycare for their children who are home from school in the summer and for those who have children enrolled in youth sports and need to schedule accordingly,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “We are also trying, as best we can, to give park patrons an idea of when such amenities as aquatic centers and pools may reopen.”