Shawnee County Parks & Recreation are closing indoor facilities

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be closing its indoor facilities beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29.

After conferring with the Shawnee County Health officer, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation are taking precautionary measures to help ensure the safety of patrons, volunteers and staff members.

All community centers, shelter houses and buildings at Old Prairie Town will be closed March 16th through March 29th. In addition, all indoor programs will be cancelled or postponed.

Shawnee County Parks says they are working on plans to refund and/or pro-rate any classes with dates scheduled during these closures.

Lake Shawnee, Cypress Ridge and Forbes golf courses, all outdoor athletic facilities, parks, trails and gardens will remain open until further notice. Large tournaments or events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

The Parks and Recreation Administration Office located at 3137 SE 29th Street will also remain open.

For information on programs and/or facility closures, click here.

For updates and additional information on COVID-19, click here.