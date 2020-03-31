Shawnee County Parks & Rec reopen all golf courses on Thursday

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that it will reopen its golf courses on Thursday.

Last week, Shawnee County's health officers ordered all public and private golf courses to close.

Governor Laura Kelly clarified under her statewide executive order, which replaces the county's orders, that golf courses are considered essential businesses.

With a statewide order now putting golf courses back on the list of essential businesses, golfers are back in the swing of things, but one Great Life Topeka member says they're being careful.

"They have taken a lot precautions, you don't touch the flag, they took away all the ranks, ball washers, all those things that people would touch are not accessible anymore, so they have taken some steps to protect the golfers," Craig Cox, member of Great Life Topeka explained.

Golf courses operators aren't the only ones caught up in confusion over what is essential, and what is not.

"And are we getting calls? yes, absolutely, we are getting we've got a website set up," Gov. Kelly stated.

Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is working with locals to sort through who can stay open under her statewide stay at home order.

"We know that has created some confusion and some angst in local areas so we're working with our locals and thats part of what we're putting out to clarify what the rules are," Gov. Kelly clarified.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says all businesses should take precautions.

"However with those individual businesses making their own decisions we just once again, we really urge and stress to follow the executive order promote to social distancing and proper sanitation practices," Errin Mahan of Shawnee County Emergency Management said.

Even with outdoor activities, like golfing, they ask you continue practice social distancing.

"No more than ten people in a group if you are going to go golfing," Mahan emphasized.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have a list of safety guidelines that will be in place when golf courses reopen Thursday.