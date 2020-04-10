Shawnee County Health, Valeo launch Community Cares Line

The Shawnee County Health Department, in partnership with Valeo Behavioral Health, the City of Topeka, Family Service and Guidance Center, United Way of Greater Topeka and HealthSource announced today the launch of the Shawnee County Community Cares Line. The Community Cares line is a call line designed to connect community members with volunteers during this time of social distancing. It is not a crisis line, but simply a way for people feeling isolated or lonely to connect with other community members.

The line is staffed completely by volunteers, including members of the Suicide Prevention Coalition, Washburn University, Topeka Fellowship Bible Church, NAMI Topeka and Aetna Health's Volunteer Council.

The line will become active on Monday, April 13. Community members can call 1-800-972-8199 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Community Cares Line, you can visit the United Way's Topeka Volunteers website to get more information.