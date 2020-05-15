Shawnee County Health Order guidelines announced for Phase 1.5

Shawnee County has released a guide for reopening that has been developed by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.

Shawnee County will follow Governor Kelly’s guidelines on reopening the state for phase 1.5, however dance studios, dance rehearsals and dance instruction facilities are also to remain closed. They are still encouraged to provide online instruction though.

The following places are to remain closed until further notice:

Bars, Bar and Grills and Nightclubs

Non-tribal Casinos

Theaters, museums and other indoor leisure spaces

Community Centers

Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with a capacity of 2,000 or more

Fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades

Swimming pools

Organized sports facilities, sports tournaments, sports games and sports practices

Summer camps

Mass gatherings of 10 people or more are still restricted. Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-ins. Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not be held and locker rooms must be kept closed except as necessary for restroom facilities. Graduation celebrations must remain under 10 people and keep a 6-foot social distancing minimum.

Phase 1.5 will go into effect at midnight on Monday, May 18. The Shawnee County Health Order supporting and adding local restrictions will also go into effect at this time.

