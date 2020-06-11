Shawnee County Health Department discusses amendments to Phase 3 guidelines

Additional COVID-19 related health guidelines are being set by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team and the Shawnee County Health Officer says Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

The amendment says that vendors at outdoor venues, such as the local Farmer’s Market, should wear masks when social distancing is unable to be maintained when directly interacting with customers. If social distancing measures are in place and there are no direct customer interactions masks are still encouraged for vendors, staff and customers says a release from the Shawnee County Health Department.

The amendment is to the Phase 3 guidance that was issued on June 5, and the Shawnee County Board of Health will be voting whether or not to pass the new guidelines for outdoor venues in the Thursday, June 11, meeting.

The new amendment only applies to vendors in open air, this means that those that are in a temporary hard shelter, three or four sided tent or permanent structure that allows air to pass through, would not be subject to the new guidance says the Shawnee County Health Department.

The amendment also says that vendors that have difficulties wearing facemasks may opt to use a face shield instead, for optimum efficiency the shield should extend to below the chin, cover the ears and have no exposed gaps between the forehead and the shield’s headpiece says the release from the Department.

The Shawnee County Health Department urges residents to apply a personal risk assessment while going out, if a resident does not feel safe or comfortable dealing with any situation that makes them feel in danger, the Department says to make the choice to keep yourself safe and do not deal with that vendor.

