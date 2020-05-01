Shawnee County District court waits for reopening order

After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday issued her order of graduated reopening of buildings and some businesses including restaurants in Kansas, some public officials expected the Kansas Supreme Court might follow suit to reopen the state's courts on Friday.

The courts were closed in order to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

But by mid-afternoon on Friday, the Supreme Court hadn't modified its earlier orders to unlock the state's courthouse doors, which have been closed since mid-March.

Shawnee County District Court Chief Judge Richard Anderson said the Supreme Court hadn't received anything from the Supreme Court.

A tiny number of Shawnee County District Court employees have been working in the courthouse, and some others have been working remotely from home. The courthouse has approximately 175 employees of all kinds.

Court employees have been preparing for the reopening of the court.

The district court has ordered hand-cleaning products, but none have been delivered so far, the chief judge said. Preparations also include safety factors such as the use of masks, the use of social distancing of 6 feet, and the control of groups of people in the court facilities, Anderson said.

Initially, the courts can't handle groups of potential jurors of people of up to 80 who have been called for jury duty, Anderson said.

Rather than conducting trials with large numbers of people, a judge might conduct small hearings or a trial in which the judge decides whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty, he said.

The state courts have been closed statewide for seven weeks.