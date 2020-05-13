Shawnee County District Court targeted to re-open June 1

Closed for almost two months, the Shawnee County District Court and the courthouse will re-open on June 1, which is a "target date," Court Administrator Lea Dawn Welch said Wednesday.

The decision to re-open the courts and courthouse "is a big deal," Welch said. "It's vitally important to get the courthouse open and the courts open."

The June 1 date was determined on Tuesday during a meeting of the courthouse opening planning committee, Welch said.

In mid-March, Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a shutdown of Shawnee County District Court and other state courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The courts were closed in order to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The Supreme Court order also suspended all deadlines and time limitations to bring a defendant to trial until further order by Luckert.

According to Kansas law, the prosecutor has 150 days to bring a defendant to trial.

A series of specific emergency functions such as detention hearings, child-in-need-of-care actions and the like are exempt.

The Shawnee County Courthouse opening planning committee members include Chief Judge Richard Anderson, Welch, Corrections Department Director Brian Cole, the audit finance director, County Health Director Linda Ochs, and the human resources manager.

Errin Mahan, interim emergency management director, is the head of the 12-member committee.

By June 1, the courthouse will have been closed for 11 weeks. The "courthouse opening planning committee" came up with the June 1 date on Tuesday, but there is "nothing hard and fast" about that specific date at this point, Welch said.

The committee assumes the courthouse will open to the public with restrictions, Welch said. For instance, the party or litigant in the court case will appear in court and not relatives or supporters of the party, she said.

Social distancing of 6 feet between people will be required, but each judge will decide whether people in his or her court must wear a protective mask, Welch said.

"We're going to have to play those by ear," Welch said.

How to handle high volume dockets of traffic offenses, drunk driving cases, small claims cases and other dockets will have to be determined.

At this point, cases involving 12-member juries won't be allowed due to the current rule limiting the number of 10 people to be in a Shawnee County location at one time, Welch said.

At this point, Governor Laura Kelly also issues graduated rules determining conduct that will be followed.

In Shawnee County, the number of court-related workers is 165 to 175 people, but it has been trimmed back to under a dozen during the shutdown.