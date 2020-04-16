Shawnee County Community Recovery Task Force meets for first time

The Greater Topeka Partnership, City of Topeka, and Shawnee County held their first meeting today virtually as the Shawnee County Community Recovery Task Force.

"The task force will focus both on how we can help the employer, as well as the employee with response and resources so everyone can get back to work."

Shawnee County is already planning for the eventual - re-opening of our local economy with a task force dedicated to making sure that re-opening runs smooth.

"Ensuring that we are able to slowly plan, on what are the things that we're going to be able to start opening up so that businesses can take care of protecting people's safety while they're opening and providing business to our community," said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Federal funding ran out today - so it's up to local leadership to fill the void.

"Stimulus money on idle and on payroll protection program is tapped out and so there are local options. We're trying to help businesses right now in the triage manner, and actually get cash into businesses. On the other side and I would say this is a bit more long-term is the granting power that Go Topeka and JEDO has made available," said Matt Pivarnik, the CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The task force makes sure every voice is heard - from businesses both big and small and from both private and public sectors.

"You know as government we can do a certain amount of things, and we have programs that we're receiving funding for through the CARES act and so for us, we have the opportunity to make some changes there, but we've got to work together," said Topeka City Manager Brent Trout.