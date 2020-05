The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners will be meeting for their regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow Thursday, May 14, at 9 a.m.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Director Linda Ochs and COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols will be making presentations during the meeting.

Social distancing and mass gathering requirements will be enforced during the meeting.