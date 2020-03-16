Shawnee Co. walk-in registration renewals suspended due to coronavirus concerns

Walk-in registration renewals at the Shawnee County DMV have been suspended until further notice.

In a release sent by Shawnee Co. Treasurer Larry Mah, renewals will need to take place online, through the mail or through drop-off boxes located at the courthouse and the annex on 17th Street.

Mah said online and drop-off registrations will take about 3-days to process, and to allow about 5 business days for mail, plus the time it takes to get to your house via the postal service.

Those needing title work can still go to either office, but access inside will not be granted immediately.

Mah says residents will need to sign up through the county's online scheduling software, and will be let inside once their number is called.

Most other services offered by the Shawnee County DMV will need to be taken care of online or through the mail.

For more information, you can call 251-5415.

