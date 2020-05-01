Shawnee Co. to allow restaurants to open, follow Kelly's plan

Shawnee County health officials say they will follow Gov. Laura Kelly's guide to open the community.

According to the incident command team, the phased plan they released is almost identical to Kelly's.

Restaurants can open if they can maintain at least 6 feet of distance between customers or groups of customers.

They may use “physical barriers” between seated customers or groups of seated customers.

Also, they must use “fundamental cleaning and public health practices” which are listed on the covid.ks.gov website.

You can find the Governor's phased plan HERE.

Shawnee County says if they see a spike in COVID-19 cases, or believe there is a risk to the community, the county health officer could intact more strict rules in the future.

Businesses that cannot open are:

- Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services –

- Casinos (non-tribal)

- Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)

- Fitness centers and gyms

- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided

- Organized sports facilities and tournaments *to include Dance studios and rehearsal halls (local addition)

- Summer camps

- Community centers

- Outdoor and indoor large venues with capacity of 2,000 or more Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades, and graduations

- Swimming pools (other than backyard pools)