Shawnee Co. set to reopen more city features

Topekans will see the reopening of some favorite park amenities next week.

The Gage Park mini-train and carousel are set to reopen Monday, June 1, along with community centers.

Restrictions and social distancing guidelines will still be in place, however. Restrictions include a limited number of patrons and sanitation measurements.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation staff will be required to wear masks when dealing with the public or when working in common areas. Masks are encouraged for the general public, but are not required.

The train and carousel will be open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $2 per person. The number of riders will be limited, families may be seated together but rows of seats will be skipped between families to ensure safe social distancing.

Hillcrest Community Center will not be reopening as the lobby and entrance are under construction.

Rental facilities will also reopen to the public in groups of 15 or fewer. Plexiglass shields have been installed in community centers and computers have been spaced apart to account for social distancing.

Buildings and guided tours at Old Prairie Town will reopen on June 4, they will run from Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tours are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Buildings and tours will be limited to groups of six and only five people at a time will be allowed in the Mulvane General Store.

Splash pads, swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes are scheduled to reopen June 8. Summer camps, Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove boat rentals, sports leagues and tournaments will be available on June 15. Swimming pools and aquatic centers are scheduled to reopen June 22 after the 45 person gathering limit is lifted.

