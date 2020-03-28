Shawnee Co. sees first COVID-19 death

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the first known death from COVID-19 in Shawnee County.

The patient was a 70-year-old woman who was admitted to Stormont Vail on March 23rd, and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25th.

No other information about the woman has been released at the time.

The KDHE says if you are experiencing symptoms like fever, coughing, or difficulty breathing, call your doctor immediate. KDHE says you should not visit in-person before getting confirmation from your healthcare provider.