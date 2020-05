The Shawnee County Health Department has now updated their coronavirus count after the holiday weekend.

As of Sunday, May 24, the count is as follows:

262 confirmed cases

6121 people tested

214 monitoring events

175 recovered

7 deaths

That means there are 45 new cases, 15 new recoveries, 671 new people tested and one new death.

For more information visit the Shawnee County Health Department website.