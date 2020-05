The Shawnee County Health Department says there has been another death related to COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers released at 3:30p.m. Wednesday, the county has six deaths and 217 cases reported.

Currently there are 51 active cases in the county, with 160 people who have recovered.

13 test are pending and 205 people are being monitored.

5,450 people have been tested in the county.